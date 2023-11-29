Mensah was a dedicated stalwart of the Black Stars during his playing days, having represented the country in multiple AFCON and World Cup tournaments.
‘The Rock of Gibraltar’ – GFA leads eulogies as John Mensah celebrates 41st birthday
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is leading the celebration of John Mensah’s birthday, as the former defender marks his 41st birthday today, November 29, 2023.
As he celebrates his birthday, the GFA took to X (formerly Twitter) to eulogise Mensah and wish him a joyous anniversary.
“Wishing a joyful birthday to our former defender and captain, John Mensah! Have a good one, The "Rock of Gibraltar",” the GFA wrote via the Black Stars page.
Mensah was part of a golden generation of players who qualified Ghana to the World Cup in 2006 and 2010.
He was also a member of the Black Meteors team that featured at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.
The ex-Lyon and Sunderland centre-back was a mainstay in the national team for over a decade, having risen through the ranks.
He starred at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup, where the Black Satellites lost in the final to hosts Argentina.
He went on to become an integral member of the Black Stars and took over from Stephen Appiah as substantive captain after the 2010 World Cup.
Mensah also had a great club career, having played in Italy, England, France, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland.
In 2013, the defender returned to the Ghana Premier League for a brief period after joining Kumasi-based Asante Kotoko.
Mensah is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s best defenders ever and was named Ghana Player of the Year in 2006.
