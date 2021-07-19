GFA opens investigations on ‘bizarre’ Ashgold vs Inter Allies league game

Players of the already relegated Inter Allies scored two ‘shady’ own goals to fuel rumors of match fixing

In a statement by the GFA, it said both teams and its technical team are to submit a written statement on what transpired.

The FA also called on the general public to provide any information or evidence alluding to any match fixing on that particular game.

Pulse Ghana

READ THE GFA’s FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all its members and the public that the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Match-day 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The GFA has resolved that:

1. The Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors will lead the “sporting” investigations by the GFA, and

2. The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.

The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.

The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.

GFA INTEGRITY HOTLINE

As provided for in the GFA Statutes and emphasised during all the training the GFA gave to clubs and match officials before the start of the league, one of the core objectives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the commitment to promote the integrity of football in Ghana.