It is a 23.5cm board with high brightness LED display with optimal readability of 100m and 150 degrees wide readability.

It comes with a Polycarbonate drop resistant case with IP56 weather protection with easy to set membrane keyboard and long battery life and double sided with carry bag.

These boards add to the 10 communication gadgets that was introduced by the GFA before the start of the ongoing 2020/21 season. These interventions by the GFA, are aimed at improving refereeing to enhance their performance across competitions.

“The Ghana Football Association has taken delivery of 10 electronic two-sided substitution boards. This gadget is from Italy and we are going to use it in all the League matches i.e., Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League. GFA referees manager Alex Kotey told ghanafa.org.

“This one is electronic, its not the manual one that you have to turn and turn and turn, and sometimes when you are turning and if you are not careful, you even make mistakes with it. But for this one, it is electronic, it is two sided, it shows front and back.

“These are gadgets that enhance refereeing, these are gadgets that was even used at the World Cup and for us to have ten of such, is a morale booster.

“This is just telling us that the Ghana Football Association is investing a lot of money and resources into refereeing, especially referee training.

“Just last week, we took delivery of eight additional communication gadgets, which we are using in all the Women’s League matches, the Division One and also some other centres. And so, the FA is putting in a lot of resources and a lot of money, a lot of resources to ensure that refereeing gets to the top.

“That is what we want to do and we believe that if we are able to come up with such gadgets which would enhance refereeing, it will make the game very attractive and of course bring back the love.

“These are the things that we want to be seen doing as we bring back the love into the game of football” Mr. Kotey added.

The boards were used across League centres on match day 13 of the the Ghana Premier League.