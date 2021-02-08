Following the departure of Maxwell Konadu, the league leaders and CAF Confederation Cup campaigners informed the Association that Coach Abdul Gazale has been appointed in an Acting capacity until a substantive one is appointed.

Under the Duty To Notify requirement by clubs and the Club Licensing Process, Asante Kotoko SC notified the GFA of the interim appointment of Abdul Gazale and Johnson Smith as head coach and assistant respectively for a 30 day period on December 22, 2020.

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the club was reminded of the expiry of the interim appointment and the need to confirm a substantive appointment on or before the January 22, 2021 by the Association or risk being sanctioned.

Accordingly, the club has confirmed the appointment of Abdul Gazale as the head coach for both their domestic and continental competitions for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

The club has however been asked to furnish the GFA with the contractual documents of this appointment in line with the club licensing regulations.

The GFA wishes to use this opportunity to also remind all clubs who made interim appointments within the season to ensure the appointment of a substantive coach within the 30 days grace period or face sanctions.