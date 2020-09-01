Ex-gratia payments were approved in 2015, enabling outgoing Executive Committee members to pocket an amount of $15,000.

However, the ex-gratia system has been scrapped as part of revisions made during the GFA’s Ordinary Congress on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Also, the GFA President and his vice will be earning GHS12,000 and GHS7,000, respectively, as monthly salary.

GFA President Kurt Okraku

This means that GFA President, Kurt Okraku will henceforth be earning GHS12,000 as monthly salary, while his vice Mark Addo will take home GHS 7,000.

Meanwhile, Congress also approved that each member of the Executive Committee receive GHS4,000 as monthly allowance.

The President and his vice will also receive per diems of $500 and $400, respectively, per day when on foreign travels.

See the proposed remuneration for GFA members below: