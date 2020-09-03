This means that both male and female footballers will take the same bonuses when they report for international duty.

CBF president Rogerio Caboclo said the decision was taken back in March to bridge the gap between the men and women’s game.

Brazil's women's national team

“Since March of this year, CBF has made an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men’s and women’s football,” he is quoted as saying by the BBC.

“That is, the players earn the same thing as the players during the calls. What they receive by daily call, women also receive.”

Explaining further, Caboclo said the equal pay will apply in all tournaments, including the World Cup and Olympic Games.

“There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally,” the CBF president noted.

“What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have.”

Brazil now joins the likes of Norway, Australia and New Zealand as countries that pay their men’s and women’s national teams the same salaries.