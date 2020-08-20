Ghana took the lead through Baba Sule, before Abu Iddrisu doubled the lead.

Juan Brazil pulled one back for Brazil, but skipper of the Black Starlets Emmanuel Bentil made it 3-1 for the Africans, before Marco Antonio reduced the deficit for Brazil.

Despite not scoring on the night Awudu Issaka was a delight to watch as he entertained spectators with his amazing skills and dribbles.

Ghana first won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991, but they lost the title against Nigeria in 1993 and reclaimed it in 1995 to win their second trophy.

By the end of this FIFA U-17 World Championship, Ghana's unequalled record of three final appearances and two wins had made them the team to beat in this age group.

Sam Arday's side had the physical and technical edge over all the other sides in Ecuador. Six straight wins tell their own story as even the mighty Brazil proved helpless in the face of the Black Starlets' superior style. The Africans interchanged a 4-4-2, 5-3-2 and 3-4-3 formation at will, and with captain Emmanuel Bentil directing traffic in midfield, they had a leader who made sure they never let up. Ghana rolled over Japan, Ecuador, the United States, Portugal, Oman and Brazil, before taking to the victory podium for a well-earned victory dance.