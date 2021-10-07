GFA signs 5-year sponsorship deal worth $1 million to support juvenile football

GFA president Kurt Okraku expressed his delight at the agreement and commended KGL for deciding to invest in juvenile football.

“I am super-excited that today we are announcing an amazing relationship between the GFA and KGL. KGL Foundation gives hope to the hopeless and improves the capacity of young people,'' he said.

“Today’s announcement offers amazing opportunities to our younger brothers who aspire to be big footballers in our country.”

The five-year sponsorship agreement will see KGL injecting about $150,000 into juvenile football per year.

Meanwhile, juvenile clubs across the country will receive 100 sets of jerseys and 100 sets of bibs yearly as part of the deal.

“Colts football had not been played in Ghana for years but thankfully we brought it back and across all the 10 regions juvenile is being played,” Mr. Okraku further stated.

“The GFA invested about 100, 000 dollars into the development of football at the Regional level in the purchase of football which are being used by juvenile clubs.”