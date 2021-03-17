The partnership which takes immediate effect covers technical and professional exchanges, General Management, Study and research and assistance in sports facilities.

Others include Sports science, Sports medicine, Futsal, Women’s Football, Youth Football, promotional and Marketing.

The two Associations will also exchange sports centres and installation for competitions, training and camps as and where possible in accordance with availability and suitability and exchange of information and material of technical and expert nature.

Ghana and Qatar have also agreed to cooperate to play International friendlies between national teams ranging from Senior Men’s National teams, Men’s Olympic Teams, Senior Women’s National Teams, Youth Teams (Men and Women) and Futsal Teams.

The Qatar Football Association is one of the fastest-growing Football Associations across the globe.

Qatar is the reigning Asian champions and host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.