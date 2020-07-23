The 2020/21 football season is likely to kickstart in October after the last season was cancelled.

This follows a meeting by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week, where it proposed that the season should start in October with a new format.

The 18 teams are expected to be divided into two Zones; that is, Northern Zone and Southern Zone.

READ ALSO: GFA signs GHC 1.6 million deal with Macron as official match ball partner

GFA Head of Communications, Henry Asante Twum

The decision, though, still needs approval from government and the Ministry of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the measures being taken by the GFA before football restarts, the Association’s Head of Communications, Henry Asante Twum, said all players will undertake COVID-19 tests.

He said government’s COVID-19 advisory team is in touch with the FA’s medical team on other potential safety measures.

“A number of scenarios have been considered; obviously, we cannot play without testing the players,” Mr. Asante Twum said.

“The CAF medical team issued a statement sent to all member associations that before football begins, testing has become mandatory.”

“So, testing the players is going to happen for both men and women,” he added.

All sporting activities in the country are currently grounded due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League have all been suspended since March.

The GFA has since announced an annulment of the 2019/20 football, with preparations being made for the next season to commence.