The two rivals will lock horns in what is expected to be an epic final on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Ghana battles Nigeria for gold in 2023 African Games women’s football final
Ghana’s Black Princesses will be aiming to win gold when they take on Nigeria in the final of the women’s football competition in the ongoing 2023 Africa Games.
Recommended articles
Yusif Basigi’s side qualified for the final after navigating their way past a group that contained Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda.
The Black Princesses then recorded a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Senegal in the semi-finals of the competition.
For Nigeria’s Falconets, they topped Group B ahead of Morocco and Senegal, before claiming a 2-0 win over Uganda to book their place in the final.
Thursday’s final at the Cape Coast Stadium will be a repeat of last year’s WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup final, in which Ghana triumphed over the Falconets.
Meanwhile, Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi believes his girls are ready for the challenge despite the enormity of the rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria.
“We are poised to play the final against Nigeria because each time both countries meet, it does not matter how good your team is because of the rivalry. We are prepared for them as they are for us as well,” he said.
“We vary our games and with the strength of the Nigerians, I think Uganda and Senegal are equally strong but we overcame them.”
Basigi is aiming to become the first coach to lead two women's teams to win gold at the African Games, having led the Black Queens to win the competition in 2015.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh