Ghana coaches back with team after serious car crash

“We are pleased to report that all three members of the technical team are in stable condition and will undergo further medical assessments as a precautionary measure,” the Ghana Football Association stated in a press release. “We are confident that the technical team will be in good shape and ready to lead the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.”

In addition to leading an impressive Black Stars team, all three coaches have enjoyed success throughout their careers. Head Coach Addo is a former player for Borussia Dortmund, where he made 98 appearances. Paintsil had a six-year career in the English Premier League, playing for West Ham, Fulham, and Leicester. Dauda had a varied career with several clubs and made 26 appearances for the Ghanaian national team.

Black Stars Training in Kumasi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghanaian national team has officially arrived in Kumasi to begin preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations. The team is training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as it readies to face Angola in its first qualifying match on September 5.

All 23 of the available players are present, and the three coaches injured in the car accident have returned. Addo had previously only been able to train with a group of ten players ahead of the qualifiers, making their time together this week crucial.

Ghana Favoured but Wary of Angola

The Black Stars will enter their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier as the betting favourite over Angola but are cautious not to take that for granted. Manager Otto Addo addressed this during a press conference.

"The most important thing is that we don't underestimate our opponents. Angola has a very strong team with players in La Liga, the English Championship, Portugal's top division, and France,” Addo said. "They are very formidable, and we need to be wise not to underestimate them. We have our strengths, but we must focus on our game, particularly defensively, to stay compact and avoid conceding goals."

ADVERTISEMENT

Major betting sites have Angola listed as the underdog, but the Black Sable Antelopes have shown improvement under head coach Pedro Goncalves. They reached the quarter-finals of last year's AFCON, and some believe they could be even more dangerous this year.

These two nations have met in the AFCON four times, with Ghana leading the series 2-0-2.

All Eyes on Semenyo and Kudus

Ghana boasts an impressive roster heading into AFCON, but perhaps the most significant players are striker/winger Antoine Semenyo and midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The 24-year-old Semenyo has made a mark in the English Premier League, registering two goals and an assist in Bournemouth’s first three games this season.

While Semenyo hasn't been an elite scorer during his time in the EPL, he appears to be developing into one. He has played in 20 matches for the national team, scoring two goals and providing one assist. With Semenyo beginning to shine, Ghana hopes his scoring prowess will translate to the national stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semenyo will be joined by fellow 24-year-old Mohammed Kudus, who has also been impressive in the EPL. The midfielder currently plays for West Ham, where he posted eight goals and six assists in his first season with the club. Rivals have noted how challenging Kudus is to defend against, setting him up for a promising career in the league.