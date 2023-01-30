Ghana did not deserve to lose against Niger – Annor Walker

Speaking after Ghana’s exit, Annor Walker disclosed that the Black Galaxies lost their confidence after conceding the first goal.

He added that although the team was determined to make a comeback in the game, the second goal dashed the hopes of the team.

"When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination, and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I don’t think we deserved to lose," he added.

Imarana Dan Baro put the Nigeriens ahead after 11 minutes with a deflected header from Ghana's defender, Konadu Yiadom at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.

The Black Galaxies in all attempts to fire back into the game with an equalizer but failed to break down a resilient opposition who are yet to concede in the tournament.

Pulse Ghana

Niger came into the second half of the game with brilliant energy, finding the net once again in the 49th minute with a superb strike from Soumana Hainikoye flying beyond the reach of Goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim.