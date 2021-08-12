Ghana drops to 52nd on latest FIFA ranking

The Black Stars have already qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but they weren’t impressive during the June international break.
Ghana has dropped out of the top 50 national teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.
The Black Stars have already qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) but they weren’t impressive during the June international break.
CK Akonnor’s side played two friendly matches against Morocco and the Ivory Coast, losing against the former and drawing against the latter.
The last FIFA rankings saw Ghana rise to 49th but the West Africans have now dropped three places to 52nd.
The Black Stars, however, maintained their position in Africa, as they currently occupy seventh among their continental rivals.
Senegal remains the top-ranked team in Africa, while Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco and Nigeria occupy the top five in that order.
In the world ranking, though, Belgium remains at the summit despite their unconvincing performance at Euro 2020.
Brazil are in second place and France occupy third. Euro 2020 runners-up England sit in fourth while the winners of the tournament, Italy, have moved up to fifth.
