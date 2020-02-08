Ghana's two biggest clubs will square off in a fixture aimed at commemorating the west African nation's separation from colonial rule.

The match, organised by by HRH Sports Consultancy Limited, is set for Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, just a day after Ghana marks its Independence Day.

The decision to sanction the match will not disrupt the Ghana Premier League calendar.

A meeting on Friday held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports paved way for the big match to be organized in Europe.

Organisers Justin Addo and Nana Yaw Amponsah were present alongside Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Chief Director of the Ministry Frank Quist, Ghana FA President Kurt E.S. Okraku and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo.

Hearts and Kotoko will leave Ghana on 4 March and return 8 March to continue with the Ghana Premier League.