Ghana jollof is better than pizza, burgers and Nigeria jollof – Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong used to be linked with a possible nationality switch to Ghana despite rising through the ranks in the Netherlands.

Frimpong used to be linked with a possible nationality switch to Ghana despite rising through the ranks in the Netherlands.

The Manchester City academy graduate played for the Dutch at U19, U20 and U21 levels, before making his senior debut in a 2024 Euro qualifier against France last October.

Discussing his international future last year, the 23-year-old said he was happy to represent the Netherlands.

“It was nice to finally make my debut. It was against France as well, so it was a nice game. I was really happy about it,” he told Joy Sports.

Frimpong also admitted that he was approached by the technical handlers of the Black Stars over a nationality switch.

“Yes, the coach called me. I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up,” he confirmed.

Asked if he occasionally watches Ghana’s games, the defender responded: “No, I just focus on the Netherlands.”