Ghana moves one place up in latest FIFA ranking; now 52nd

Milovan Rajevac’s side won all two of their matches played this month in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

They defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast before completing the double over the Warriors with a narrow 1-0 win in Harare.

Despite moving up in the FIFA World Ranking, Ghana remains in the seventh position in the continental rankings.

The Black Stars are currently behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt in Africa.

Meanwhile, Belgium remains the top-ranked team in the world despite their recent failings in the UEFA Nations League.

Brazil are second while reigning world champions and UEFA Nations League holders France occupy third place.

Euro 2020 champions Italy and runners-up England occupy the fourth and fifth places, respectively on the rankings.