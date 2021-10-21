RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana moves one place up in latest FIFA ranking; now 52nd

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana’s senior men’s national team has moved one place up in the latest FIFA World Ranking after the October rankings were released.

Ghana moves one place up in latest FIFA ranking; now 52nd
Ghana moves one place up in latest FIFA ranking; now 52nd

The Black Stars started the month of September in 53rd position but have now moved a place up to the 52nd position.

Recommended articles

Milovan Rajevac’s side won all two of their matches played this month in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

twitter.com

They defeated Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast before completing the double over the Warriors with a narrow 1-0 win in Harare.

Despite moving up in the FIFA World Ranking, Ghana remains in the seventh position in the continental rankings.

The Black Stars are currently behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt in Africa.

Meanwhile, Belgium remains the top-ranked team in the world despite their recent failings in the UEFA Nations League.

twitter.com

Brazil are second while reigning world champions and UEFA Nations League holders France occupy third place.

Euro 2020 champions Italy and runners-up England occupy the fourth and fifth places, respectively on the rankings.

The top 10 is completed by Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Denmark, in that order.

Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston were the best teammates for a striker

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai suffers horrific leg break in DOL Super Cup

Tema Youth goalkeeper Christian Addai suffers horrific leg break in DOL Super Cup

‘You travelled all the way to Dubai to lose’ – John Dumelo mocks Kotoko

‘You travelled all the way to Dubai to lose’ – John Dumelo mocks Kotoko

‘Shambolic officiating!’ – Sam George slams referee who handled Hearts vs Wydad game

‘Shambolic officiating!’ – Sam George slams referee who handled Hearts vs Wydad game