Ghana qualify for Beach Soccer AFCON after 10-5 aggregate win over Ivory Coast

Despite having to come from two goals down, Coach Daniel Neequaye’s side ultimately got the job done by beating Ivory Coast 2-5 in their own backyard.

The result saw Ghana secure an emphatic 10-5 aggregate win and also book their place in this year’s Beach Soccer AFCON to be staged in Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Stars come from behind to beat Ivory Coast

The hosts were the better side in the opening exchanges and drew level on aggregate when they surprisingly rose into a 2-0 lead.

But the Black Sharks were given a lifeline when goalkeeper Robert Nyadedzor pulled one back. A few minutes later, parity was restored when Wise Nyamadi’s effort also found the back of the net.

Ghana went ahead for the first time in the game after captain Richard Martei Osai made it 3-2 but there was more to come as second-half goals from Precious Torgbor and Jude Asante Aklie rounded up a 2-5 win for the visitors.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team. They showed great character to come back from behind and qualify for the AFCON,” a delighted Coach Neequaye said afterwards, as quoted by Graphic Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT