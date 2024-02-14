ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana spent $3 million at AFCON 2023 – Sports Minister

Evans Annang

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that Ghana spent three million dollars ($3m) out of its budget for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, he stated that the Ministry budgeted about $8.5m of which $5m was released by the Finance Ministry for the first phase of the competition.

The $5m released was meant to cater for "... per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality," and the remaining $2m was not used by his office.

"Mr Speaker, our estimated budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament was $8,506,450.00 to cater for the team’s pre-tournament and the Tournament Phases (group stages, 1/16 stage, quarter-final, semi-final and final)," he said.

"Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

"This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55, after our exit from the tournament," he explained.

Mr Ussif also stated the Sports Ministry raised about $400,000 to support government's efforts to give the team the best of preparations.

"An amount of US$400,000.00 was received from MTN Ghana. This contributed immensely in complimenting Government's expenditure towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament."

The Minister also said no money was paid to the players as they did not qualify to the next round of the tournament. He explained that it's a measure adopted to manage the country's resources.

Evans Annang

