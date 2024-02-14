Ghana spent $3 million at AFCON 2023 – Sports Minister

The $5m released was meant to cater for "... per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality," and the remaining $2m was not used by his office.

"Mr Speaker, our estimated budget for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament was $8,506,450.00 to cater for the team’s pre-tournament and the Tournament Phases (group stages, 1/16 stage, quarter-final, semi-final and final)," he said.

"Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements for the team, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

"This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55, after our exit from the tournament," he explained.

Mr Ussif also stated the Sports Ministry raised about $400,000 to support government's efforts to give the team the best of preparations.

"An amount of US$400,000.00 was received from MTN Ghana. This contributed immensely in complimenting Government's expenditure towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament."