ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal beat Oxford United in FA Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was at the double as the Gunners breezed past Oxford United in the FA Cup on Monday evening.

Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal beat Oxford United in FA Cup
Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal beat Oxford United in FA Cup

Mikel Arteta’s side romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory to advance to the fourth round of the cup competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Having failed to break down the League One side’s resolute defense in the first half, Arsenal finally found a breakthrough in the 63rd minute.

A free-kick from Fabio Vieira was headed into the net by Mohamed Elneny after the Egyptian was left unmarked in the box.

Seven minutes later, Vieira copped his second assist of the night when he played Nketiah through on goal, with the striker rounding the goalkeeper before rolling the ball home.

Nketiah made is 3-0 with a cheeky finish in the 76th minute to take his goal tally to seven in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old continues to impress as Arsenal’s starting striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who has been ruled out for many months due to injury.

"Obviously he's been waiting for this moment. He's been patient when he needed to be but as well he's been with the right mindset and preparing himself for this moment,” Arteta said of Nketiah.

"That's why I think he looks ready and why he's performing the way he is. He showed great composure.

"He's a great finisher, the timing of his runs and the decision-making in waiting until the last moment when the keeper was committed shows his quality. His understanding, his work-rate, I think he's getting better and better."

Meanwhile, Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationality.

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.

He is, however, yet to be capped at senior level by England.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • We made just GHc500 from Kotoko vs Bechem United game – NSA

    We made just GHc500 from Kotoko vs Bechem United game – NSA

  • Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal beat Oxford United in FA Cup

    Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal beat Oxford United in FA Cup

  • Mark Addo: GFA’s Director of Competitions passes away

    Mark Addo: GFA’s Director of Competitions passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'‘A captain must be on the pitch’ – Kwasi Appiah on Gyan-Ayew captaincy swap

‘A captain must be on the pitch’ – Kwasi Appiah on Gyan-Ayew captaincy swap

Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Kwasi Appiah explains why Partey plays well at Arsenal but struggles for Ghana

Messi and Ronaldo are set to face off potentially for the last time.

Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s FIFA rating slashed after moving to Saudi Arabia