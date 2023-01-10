Ghana-target Eddie Nketiah nets double as Arsenal beat Oxford United in FA Cup

Having failed to break down the League One side’s resolute defense in the first half, Arsenal finally found a breakthrough in the 63rd minute.

A free-kick from Fabio Vieira was headed into the net by Mohamed Elneny after the Egyptian was left unmarked in the box.

Seven minutes later, Vieira copped his second assist of the night when he played Nketiah through on goal, with the striker rounding the goalkeeper before rolling the ball home.

Nketiah made is 3-0 with a cheeky finish in the 76th minute to take his goal tally to seven in all competitions this season.

The 23-year-old continues to impress as Arsenal’s starting striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who has been ruled out for many months due to injury.

"Obviously he's been waiting for this moment. He's been patient when he needed to be but as well he's been with the right mindset and preparing himself for this moment,” Arteta said of Nketiah.

"That's why I think he looks ready and why he's performing the way he is. He showed great composure.

"He's a great finisher, the timing of his runs and the decision-making in waiting until the last moment when the keeper was committed shows his quality. His understanding, his work-rate, I think he's getting better and better."

Meanwhile, Nketiah has been on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for some time now, with the Association pushing for him to switch nationality.

The Chelsea academy product has Ghanaian parents but plays for England at youth level, having featured for their U17 and U21 teams.