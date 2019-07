Earlier this week, graphics of the new GFA logo emerged in the media, prompting backlash from a section of the public.

In addition to the change of logo, the Normalisation Committee is also said to be proposing a name change from Ghana Football Association to Association of Ghana Football (AGF).

However, many Ghanaians appear very unhappy about development and have taken to social media to air this displeasure.

Here are some tweets from Ghanaians on the proposed new GFA logo: