Despite recent suggestions of a loan deal, the report claims it will be an outright transfer.

He was left out of the squad yesterday's clash with Real Betis.

The 22-year-old is expected to leave the Spanish city by Monday morning to seal the deal with the Chinese Super League side.

The deal will massively improve the earning of the Ghana international winger as the salary will be eight times more than what he currently earns at Levante.

Boateng has had limited playing opportunities in the ranks of Granotas this terms and will try his luck in the Asian country while massively improving his bank balance.

With the transfer window in China closing on February 28, the Ghana international is well within time to seal the deal.