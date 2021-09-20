Ghana's Mohammed Salisu tagged as a generational talent after flawless stats against Man City

Salisu started the game on the bench but came on to replace the injured Jack Stephens in the 37th minute.

The 22-year-old slotted in seamlessly in Southampton’s three-back system and produced an assured performance in defence.

The Ghanaian ended the game with a 100% pass accuracy, made two interceptions and two clearances and recorded one crucial block against Manchester City.

Salisu has been ever-present for Southampton this season, having played in all five Premier League matches so far.

The centre-back also earned rave reviews following his impressive performance in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on matchday two of the Premier League.

Salisu arrived at the club as one of Europe’s most coveted young players, having given a good account of himself in La Liga.

He joined the English side from Real Valladolid in a deal estimated to be worth around £10.9 million last year.

His latest performances have led to massive praise from football fans across the globe, with some referring to him as a generational talent.