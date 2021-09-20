The center-back played a key role as the Saints left the Etihad Stadium with an impressive 0-0 scoreline against Pep Guardiola’s side.
Ghana's Mohammed Salisu tagged as a generational talent after flawless stats against Man City
Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu put up an incredible performance as Southampton held Manchester City to a draw in the Premier League.
Salisu started the game on the bench but came on to replace the injured Jack Stephens in the 37th minute.
The 22-year-old slotted in seamlessly in Southampton’s three-back system and produced an assured performance in defence.
The Ghanaian ended the game with a 100% pass accuracy, made two interceptions and two clearances and recorded one crucial block against Manchester City.
Salisu has been ever-present for Southampton this season, having played in all five Premier League matches so far.
The centre-back also earned rave reviews following his impressive performance in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on matchday two of the Premier League.
Salisu arrived at the club as one of Europe’s most coveted young players, having given a good account of himself in La Liga.
He joined the English side from Real Valladolid in a deal estimated to be worth around £10.9 million last year.
His latest performances have led to massive praise from football fans across the globe, with some referring to him as a generational talent.
See some of the best tweets below:
