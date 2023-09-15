According to the 32-year-old, he’d rather ply his trade in Togo than join another club in the Ghana Premier League.
Abednego Tetteh: GPL top-scorer says he’d rather play in Togo than in Ghana
Last season’s Ghana Premier League top scorer Abednego Tetteh says he’s currently prepared to play anywhere else than in the Ghanaian topflight.
Recommended articles
Tetteh impressively netted 18 goals in the 2022/23 campaign to help Bibiani Gold Stars end the campaign in a respectable fifth position.
The former Hearts of Oak striker was competing for the top scorer’s gong with Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku.
However, he beat both to the prize, with Konkoni's return of 15 goals and Eduku’s 14 goals falling short at the end of a keenly-contested golden boot race.
Despite his heroics last season, Tetteh has consistently been denied a national team call-up, which continues to trouble the striker.
“Even if it is Togo, I will go. We have been in for long and it’s been long since the Premier League commenced,” he told Happy FM.
"It is likely every player who comes top of the league gets a call to the Black Stars to justify himself as one of the best in our league. But when it got to my turn, I was told they already had their plans for Hafiz Konkoni.
“When they call the next Black Stars squad, they will make sure they hand call-up to the top scorer, but as a player, I only have to wish the team the best.”
Tetteh also recently revealed that he felt disrespected after being given a GHc5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as reward for winning last season’s Ghana Premier League top scorer award.
More from category
-
Abednego Tetteh: GPL top-scorer says he’d rather play in Togo than in Ghana
-
Injured Ibrahim Osman complains of Kotoko neglect; says Nana Yaw Amponsah blocked him
-
William Essu: Ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper begs to be paid monies owed him