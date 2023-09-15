Abednego Tetteh: GPL top-scorer says he’d rather play in Togo than in Ghana

Tetteh impressively netted 18 goals in the 2022/23 campaign to help Bibiani Gold Stars end the campaign in a respectable fifth position.

The former Hearts of Oak striker was competing for the top scorer’s gong with Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he beat both to the prize, with Konkoni's return of 15 goals and Eduku’s 14 goals falling short at the end of a keenly-contested golden boot race.

Despite his heroics last season, Tetteh has consistently been denied a national team call-up, which continues to trouble the striker.

Pulse Ghana

“Even if it is Togo, I will go. We have been in for long and it’s been long since the Premier League commenced,” he told Happy FM.

"It is likely every player who comes top of the league gets a call to the Black Stars to justify himself as one of the best in our league. But when it got to my turn, I was told they already had their plans for Hafiz Konkoni.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When they call the next Black Stars squad, they will make sure they hand call-up to the top scorer, but as a player, I only have to wish the team the best.”