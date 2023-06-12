Abednego Tetteh scoops Ghana Premier League golden boot

Tetteh was competing for the top scorer’s gong with Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku.

However, he beat both to the prize, with Konkoni's return of 15 goals and Eduku’s 14 goals falling short at the end of a keenly-contested golden boot race.

This comes as redemption for Tetteh, who endured a miserable spell at Hearts of Oak last season after being frozen out of the squad.

The striker, however, secured a move away from the Phobians and joined King Faisal ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

Tetteh scored twice for King Faisal before joining Gold Stars in the second half of the campaign, where he regained his scoring touch.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC have won their maiden Ghana Premier League title following a 3-0 victory over Tamale City on Sunday.

The Mauve and Yellow went into the final day of the season needing just a point to beat rivals Bechem United to the title.

The Akoon Park was parked to the rafters, with a charged atmosphere propelling Medeama to a convincing home victory.

Joshua Agyemang opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes following a sustained period of dominance.

Although Medeama couldn’t add to their tally for the remainder of the first half, they were clearly the better side as Tamale City struggled to cope with their intensity.