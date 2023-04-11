Alex Asamoah: I’d rather play in Pakistan than in Ghana Premier League

He also lined up for Asante Kotoko between 2008 and 2010 and emerged as the league’s top scorer while on the books of the Porcupine Warriors.

Now 37, Asamoah has had stints with clubs in South Korea and Tunisia and believes playing abroad is far better than playing in Ghana.

According to the forward, he’d prefer to secure a move to any club outside Ghana and wouldn’t mind playing in Pakistan.

“We’ve contributed our quota to Ghana football, we are still praying and hoping to get a move outside the country," he told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“Even if it is Pakistan, I will move because it is better than playing in the local scene. I will accept any move that comes my way at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has revealed that his decision to return to the Ghana Premier League was inspired by a desire to make an impact.

The veteran striker said he was aware that many local players were looking up to him before signing for Legon Cities.

After more than a decade and a half away from the Ghana Premier League, Gyan returned to join Legon Cities in a big-money move three years ago.