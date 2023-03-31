Asamoah Gyan: I returned to Ghana Premier League to make an impact

After more than a decade and a half away from the Ghana Premier League, Gyan returned to join Legon Cities in a big-money move three years ago.

Pulse Ghana

The 37-year-old started his career with Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals before moving on to play in Europe and in Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, ahead of the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season, Gyan signed for Legon Cities and subsequently made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Medeama SC.

He spent a year with the Accra-based side, although he barely played as his stint was blighted by niggling injuries.

Speaking to Premier League Productions on what motivated him to return to his home country, Gyan said he wanted to make an impact.

Pulse Ghana

“After my stay in India ended, Legon Cities contacted me and I accepted the offers because I wanted to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League because most of the players in the league look up to me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT