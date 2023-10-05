Asamoah Gyan’s manager Anim Addo loses GFA Executive Council position

However, his re-election bid did not go according to plan, as he could only garner 13 out of the 48 votes cast in that category.

Gideon Fosu (29 votes), Mark Addo (32 votes) and Eugene Nobel Noel (28) were, however, successfully elected to the Executive Council as Division One League representatives.

Also, former Ghana coach James Kwasi Appiah has been voted as one of the Executive Council members for the next four years.

Appiah, who contested on the ticket of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, polled 10 votes to secure his election.

The 63-year-old is, therefore, set to combine his role as GFA Executive Council member with being the head coach of the Sudan national team and also serving as technical director for Kotoko.

He joins Randy Abbey, Fred Acheampong and Nana Oduro Sarfo as the Executive Council members representing Ghana Premier League clubs.

There is, however, set to be a run-off between Elloeny Amande and Kingsley Osei Bonsu for the last ExCo slot after both were tied in the initial vote.

Meanwhile, Kurt Okraku has secured a second term in office as president of the Ghana FA following a successful re-election after running unopposed.

The 52-year-old polled 117 votes out of the possible 120 at the GFA Elective Congress in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The votes polled by Okraku represent a whopping 98.3% of the total votes cast by the members of the Football Association.