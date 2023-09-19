‘Richard Attah looked overweight against RTU’ – Charles Taylor slams Hearts goalkeeper

A late goal from Owusu Afriyie saw RTU take home the three points, having carved Hearts open several times in the game.

Much of the criticism went the way of goalkeeper Attah, who was responsible for committing some mistakes against the hosts.

The 28-year-old fluffed his lines twice in the first half and also fumbled a clearance upfield that left the goal at the mercy of the RTU striker, who spared his blushes after missing an open goal.

However, Hearts were punished in stoppage time when Attah failed to claim an out-swinging cross, allowing Afriyie to head the ball home.

Reacting to the goalkeeper’s performance against RTU, Taylor, who previously lined up for the Phobians, said Attah looked overweight and should not have been selected to start.

"When you look at the goal that Richard Attah conceded, you won't understand because how a goalkeeper of his size can allow this," Charles Taylor remarked.

"All these, the goalkeepers' trainer has to know that the keepers have to be hardworking. Looking at how big Attah looks, he shouldn't have been allowed to be in the post."

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Hearts’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.