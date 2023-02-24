Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe: Hearts of Oak is bigger than Asante Kotoko

Hearts and Kotoko have dominated Ghana football for decades, with the pair being the only Ghanaian teams to have won the continental titles.

The Phobians are the only team from Ghana to win the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League, as well as the CAF Confederations Cup.

Their rivals, though, are record winners of the Ghanaian league and have been crowned continental champions twice.

Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, who is a Board member of Hearts, urged the club’s fans to tone down on their criticisms.

"Look at the project the club is working on. Asante Kotoko does not come close to what we are doing but in all their fans are calm," he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

"You don't hear their fans agitating and demanding for the sack of a management member but Hearts of Oak fans are fond of doing that.

"Hearts of Oak is a bigger club compared to Asante Kotoko and the records are there. What stops them from writing to the board to express their worries? The board are always ready to welcome their suggestions and criticisms from the fans but not to go on the radio to demand the sacking of a management member.”