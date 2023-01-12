‘Football made everyone forget about E-levy’ – GHALCA wants Govt support

He noted that football is the passion of the nation, citing how the Black Stars’ World Cup participation “made everyone forget” about the controversial E-levy.

Pulse Ghana

“Something that touches the soul and heart of the citizenry, government must also show some concern,” Mr. Fianoo told Luv FM.

“When industries were collapsing, government came to their aid, they met with the Association of Ghana Industries, they met with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce to see what they can do and it is a fact that, some assistance was extended to some of them.

“So, if we are talking about the passion of the nation, this should not be the concern for only the industry players, I believe that the state should also come in.”

He added: “After all, in some jurisdictions, governments are doing a lot of investment so, it should not stop at providing only infrastructure.

“Within the economic environment, it is not enabling enough, I think that we need help. The government should make room for the passion of the nation, when the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup, everybody forgot about the e-levy.”

The Ghana Premier League has witnessed very low stadium attendance since the start of the 2022/2023 season.

Last week, the National Sports Authority (NSA) complained about losing money as a result of the low stadium attendance in the league.

The Ashanti Regional Director of the NSA, Emmanuel Kojo Appiah, said they made a paltry sum from the recent FA Cup game between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United.

According to him, the Authority got just GHc500 from the aforementioned match, which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.