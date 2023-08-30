GFA increases prize money of Ghana Premier League to GHc500,000

The runners-up will also earn GHc200,000, while the third-place team is also set to pocket GHc100,000, with fourth getting GHc80,000.

Speaking at the launch of the new league campaign at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua on Tuesday, GFA boss Kurt Okraku said it was important to have a competitive league.

He noted that aside from the increase in prize money for the winners of the league, the top 10 teams will also be rewarded.

"To increase the competitiveness of the league, the Ghana Football Association will reward from the first to the 10th place in the 2023/24 betPawa Premier League," Okraku said, as quoted by Graphic Sports.

The prize money for the champions of the Ghana Premier League has seen a steady rise in the last three years.

In the 2020/21 season, Hearts of Oak earned GHc250,000 for winning the league, while their rivals Asante Kotoko received same amount after romping to the title in the campaign that followed.

Also, the winners of the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women's Premier League will receive an additional $35,000 to prepare for their continental campaigns.

Meanwhile, a court injunction filed by King Faisal FC has forced the GFA to put its 2023 elections process on hold.

A statement from the Ghana FA on Tuesday said the elections timetable has been temporarily suspended until the hearing of the motion.

The GFA was in the process of vetting all the applicants for its upcoming presidential and executive committee elections.