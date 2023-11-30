Ghana Premier League loses headline sponsorship

In August 2022, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and betPawa signed a three-year contract worth $6 million to be disbursed across the period.

This meant the Ghanaian topflight was supposed to get $2 million from betPawa in each of the years that the company would be sponsoring the league.

However, just 15 months into the sponsorship agreement, the betting company has decided to withdraw from being the headline sponsors.

A statement from betPawa said the company will now shift its partnership towards direct benefits of players by increasing their Locker Room Bonus by 167%.

“betPawa and GFA have agreed to shift our partnership focus to direct benefits to players which entails an increase in our Locker Room Bonus by 167%,” the statement said.

“Per our new partnership we will be revising the betPawa Locker Room Bonus payment to the players from GHC150 to 400 for every match their team wins.”

It added: “Under the current arrangement, we will also complete the first phase of the betPawa park. We want to assure the sporting community that betPawa and GFA will continue to work together to develop and improve football standards in the country.

“We thank the GFA for their continued partnership with us as we proceed to roll out a higher Locker Room Bonus for our footballers.”