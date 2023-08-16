According to him, the stadium project will kickstart once the club’s ultramodern Pobiman training complex is completed.
Hearts of Oak begin plans to construct 25,000 capacity stadium
Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak are set to construct a 25,000-capacity stadium, the club’s Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, has disclosed.
He explained that having a stadium is part of the requirements by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to participate in the upcoming African Super League.
The Phobians’ Board Chairman added that the club is already looking for a land, where the stadium will be built.
“After the Pobiman is done, the only thing we don’t have is a big stadium,” Togbe Afede XIV said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
“CAF requires a minimum 25,000 capacity stadium. After all this, that is what we want to do. I can assure you that the board, as visionary and future-oriented as it is, has already started looking for land for that stadium. We are ticking all the boxes but it is not easy.”
Meanwhile, Hearts recently appointed former Black Queens boss Mercy Tagoe as the head coach of their women’s team, Oaks FC.
The 49-year-old’s appointment forms part of a shake-up of the club’s technical team, a statement from Hearts said.
For the men’s team, Dutchman Rene Hiddink has also been announced as the Phobians’ Technical Director, while Jerry Adiei Asare takes over as goalkeepers’ trainer.
Also, Sebastian Barnes is now Hearts’ new Head of Scouting, with Carlos Klu appointed as Welfare Officer of the Phobians.
