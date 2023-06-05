Hearts of Oak plunge into relegation dogfight after losing to RTU

Despite taking a first-half lead through Linda Mtange, Hearts failed to keep the momentum going and conceded twice in the second half.

The defeat saw David Ocloo’s side drop to 11th place on the league table with an appalling goal difference of negative five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearts are also dangerously just three points above the relegation zone as the campaign heads into the final day of the season.

The Phobians will face Berekum Chelsea in their ultimate game of the season and, should they lose, relegation could be on the cards, especially if results elsewhere do not favour them.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC are close to being crowned Ghana Premier League champions following their goalless draw with Samartex.

The league leaders are three points above fellow contenders Bechem United and need just a draw in their final game to win the title.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medeama head coach Evans Adotey believes his side has what it takes to win the league after their impressive season so far.