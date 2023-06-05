The Phobians slumped to their fourth successive defeat in the topflight following a disappointing 2-1 loss to RTU on Sunday.
Hearts of Oak plunge into relegation dogfight after losing to RTU
Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak’s latest defeat to Real Tamale United (RTU) has left the club facing relegation ahead of the final day of the season.
Recommended articles
Despite taking a first-half lead through Linda Mtange, Hearts failed to keep the momentum going and conceded twice in the second half.
The defeat saw David Ocloo’s side drop to 11th place on the league table with an appalling goal difference of negative five.
Hearts are also dangerously just three points above the relegation zone as the campaign heads into the final day of the season.
The Phobians will face Berekum Chelsea in their ultimate game of the season and, should they lose, relegation could be on the cards, especially if results elsewhere do not favour them.
Meanwhile, Medeama SC are close to being crowned Ghana Premier League champions following their goalless draw with Samartex.
The league leaders are three points above fellow contenders Bechem United and need just a draw in their final game to win the title.
Medeama head coach Evans Adotey believes his side has what it takes to win the league after their impressive season so far.
"Once we are there, we are winning the league. Trust me, we are winning the league after this game. And lo and behold my mission is fulfilled, and trust me we are maintaining the top spot until the final day,” he said.
More from category
-
Hearts of Oak plunge into relegation dogfight after losing to RTU
-
Refereeing has been fair in Ghana Premier League this season – GFA General Secretary
-
Dauda Seidu: Meet the Ghana Premier League player who doubles as mechanic