‘I’m not Hearts’ problem, even Black Stars can’t score goals’ – Martin Koopman

Koopman was appointed as Hearts manager in August, but he has so far failed to have any impact on the team’s performances and results.

The Phobians have won just one game in the Ghana Premier League this season and have only scored once in five outings.

Hearts’ latest disappointing performance came on Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw at home by Samartex.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Koopman defended himself in the wake of his side’s goalscoring struggles and attributed it to a national challenge.

"Look, there is a deep problem in Ghana football. The problem is also with the national team,” he told StarTimes in a post-match interview.

“The wingers and the strikers cannot score goals and I keep saying, and it is not only with us but it is happening in the national team and other clubs.

"We will do everything to win games and they must come and look at how we work with the boys. I think I am not the problem and also not the players because they gave everything but we need experience and then goals then we can move from the problem.”