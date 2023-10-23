According to the Dutchman, even the national team, the Black Stars, do not have wingers and strikers who are prolific.
‘I’m not Hearts’ problem, even Black Stars can’t score goals’ – Martin Koopman
Hearts of Oak manager Martin Koopman says he is not responsible for the club’s goalscoring struggles, insisting Ghana football generally has a deep problem.
Koopman was appointed as Hearts manager in August, but he has so far failed to have any impact on the team’s performances and results.
The Phobians have won just one game in the Ghana Premier League this season and have only scored once in five outings.
Hearts’ latest disappointing performance came on Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw at home by Samartex.
Speaking in the aftermath of the game, Koopman defended himself in the wake of his side’s goalscoring struggles and attributed it to a national challenge.
"Look, there is a deep problem in Ghana football. The problem is also with the national team,” he told StarTimes in a post-match interview.
“The wingers and the strikers cannot score goals and I keep saying, and it is not only with us but it is happening in the national team and other clubs.
"We will do everything to win games and they must come and look at how we work with the boys. I think I am not the problem and also not the players because they gave everything but we need experience and then goals then we can move from the problem.”
Hearts are currently 15th on the Ghana Premier League table following their poor start to the campaign.
