Injured Ibrahim Osman complains of Kotoko neglect; says Nana Yaw Amponsah blocked him

However, the striker tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) last year and was still on the sidelines when his contract with the Porcupine Warriors expired in June 2023.

According to him, though, all attempts to get the club to fund his treatment when he got injured proved futile, adding that Nana Yaw Amponsah, who was the club’s CEO last season, even blocked him.

“I contacted Nana Yaw Amponsah after the results came in and told him about the situation and he told me the club was about to leave for pre-season in Sudan and he will know what to do when they return,” Osman told Sahara Football, as quoted by 3news.

“When they returned, I reminded him of the situation and told him to alert the club to help me but he told me that ‘pressure was on him’. He didn’t give me an explanation whenever I contacted him until one day, he blocked me.”

“Everyone at the club (Asante Kotoko) knows what I am going through. Everyone; Emmanuel Dasoberi and the others, they are all aware and they decided not to help and I don’t know why.”

The striker further lamented his current situation, saying he’s still at home due to a lack of funds to treat his injury.

“Frankly speaking, I need help badly because I have no one. People think I have travelled out of the country but I am in my house, I didn’t go anywhere,” Osman added.