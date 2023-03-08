Kotoko to set up women’s team next season

This follows stipulated requirements by CAF and FIFA for clubs on the continent to have female teams in order to join the African Super League.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yes, there are plans ahead [to set up the Kotoko women’s team],” Mrs. Nsiah Asare told Luv FM.

“When this board took charge of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, it was one of the things they talked about bringing a women’s team but the problem is, it all boils down to money.

“The management are also having plans to bring in a women’s team. They want to start from scratch, they don’t want to buy, so I believe that next season you will see Asante Kotoko having a women’s team in place.”

Meanwhile, Kotoko’s rivals Hearts of Oak have acquired Nimobi Ladies FC to be rebranded as their women’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phobians have also revealed plans to construct a 15,000 capacity stadium to host their home matches.

Last year, Hearts commissioned an ultramodern commercial centre as part of efforts to give the club’s structures an uplift.