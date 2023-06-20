Liberty Professionals has not been sold, says club CEO

However, in a statement released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the club’s CEO said such reports were wide off the mark.

She noted that Liberty was still under the ownership of its surviving founder Felix Ansong and has not been sold to anyone.

“We write to inform the general public and our fans that the club has not been sold as has been reported in sections of the media,” the statement reads.

“It is still in existence under the ownership of its remaining founder Mr. Felix Ansong. The club has rather divested its slot to compete in the Division One league.”

She further explained that the club was returning to its roots as an academy and will no longer compete in the Division One League, although it will still be in the Ghana football pyramid.

Rather, Ms. Ansong said, Liberty will see a new direction headed by talent trainer John Oppong Welbeck, with further investment in the club’s infrastructure.

“The club will still compete within the Ghana Football Association pyramid. Started originally as an academy, the club will seek to re-establish its reputation as a world-class developer of Ghanaian football talent.

“Further details of the new direction of the club which has seen its owner invest significant resources in the redevelopment of existing infrastructure like player accommodation, additional training pitches, talent recruitment and technical direction will be made public soon.

“This direction will be under the guidance of noted talent trainer John Oppong Welbeck who has been at post for the past two months. We urge our passionate fan base and our community to continue to support us as they have always done as we aim to become a resilient contributor to our community,” the statement added.

Liberty dropped to Ghana’s Division One League after an underwhelming campaign in the Ghana Premier League last year.

The club was recently said to be facing financing constraints despite a history of producing some of Ghana’s best players.

