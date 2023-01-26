Maxwell Konadu: I’ve never taken money from any player

A Ghana Premier League winner with Asante Kotoko, Konadu has also coached Ghana’s U17, U20 and U23 teams.

Pulse Ghana

Also, the 50-year-old previously managed the Black Stars on an interim basis and has had stints with the home-based national team, the Black Galaxies.

Reacting to allegations of coaches taking money from players and their agents to select them, Konadu said he has never done that.

“The opportunity that Kwesi Appiah gave me, I didn’t go begging any player to give me one cedi or two cedis,” he said on Peace FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“We are not so rich but we respect ourselves. Because the level they (the players) are playing we have also played there before. So this is not the time to go to a player to beg. I don’t know where the players even live in Accra.

"You will hear in public that this person collects money from players. Point the Black Stars players from the least to the greatest and ask them if Maxwell has collected money from them before.”

Pulse Ghana

He added: “If you ask anybody anywhere to take money from a player, you will never get me because I respect myself. The little that I have, I am happy."

"When we are there with them in camp, bonuses and everything they get is theirs and I get mine too. The little portion I manage it very well so you won’t find me collecting money from players, whether it’s Black Stars or Local Black Stars.”