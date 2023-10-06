ADVERTISEMENT
Medeama in CAF Champions League Group D with Al Ahly, Young Africans

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC have been paired in the same CAF Champions League group with Al Ahly, Young Africans and CR Belouizdad.

The Mauve and Yellow qualified for the group stage of the Champions League after beating Remo Stars and Horoya AC in the preliminary rounds.

Medeama have now been handed another tough hurdle in Group D and will have to better the aforementioned teams from Egypt, Tanzania and Algeria to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Medeama are set to play their 2023/24 CAF Champions League group matches at their new stadium.

The TNA Stadium in Tarkwa has been under construction for some time, with the 10,000-seater edifice almost near completion now.

The club was forced to adopt the Cape Coast Stadium as their home ground for the preliminary round of the Champions League.

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker, said the stadium will be commissioned in time to host Medeama’s Champions League group matches.

"We will be commissioning our stadium also by November ending and we are using this platform to invite you to Tarkwa. By the grace of God, we shall play our first match of the group stage in Tarkwa,” the legislator said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

See the full CAF Champions League group stage draw below:

GROUP A: Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Pyramids FC (Egypt), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

GROUP B: Wydad AC (Morocco), Simba SC (Tanzania), Asec Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire), Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana)

GROUP C: Esperance (Tunisia), Atletico Petroleos (Angola), Al Hilal (Sudan), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

GROUP D: Al Ahly (Egypt), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Young Africans (Tanzania), Medeama (Ghana)

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

