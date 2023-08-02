Medeama line up high-profile friendly against Wayne Rooney’s DC United in US

Danita Johnson, the President of Business Operations of DC United, who are managed by former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, said the club was thrilled to host Medeama in a friendly.

“D.C. United are thrilled to bring another storied and well-followed international club to our home of Audi Field and to our local community of Washington, D.C.,” she said.

“Soccer is a global sport, and this matchup against a historic Ghanaian club like Medeama SC will help us further grow the game in our region and provide another diverse experience for our fanbase.”

Meanwhile, the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, also expressed his delight with the upcoming game.

“This great game which is part of Ghana Week DC not only bridges the gap between Ghana and the USA, but also serves as a shining beacon of unity and collaboration, showcasing the spirit of the Beyond the Return project we are embarking on,” he stated.

“Together, we celebrate culture, forge lasting connections, and ignite a new era of international camaraderie.”

Medeama won their first league title last season, having bettered their rivals on their way to amassing 60 points from 34 matches.