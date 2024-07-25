Otumfuo to fund transformation of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie into world-class training facility

The statement further disclosed that the owner and life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will fully finance the project.

Kotoko announce major investment in Adako Jachie training ground

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of the transformation of Adako Jachie into a state-of-the-art training facility,” the Porcupine Warriors announced.

“This ambitious project, fully funded by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be executed in multiple phases. Today marks the beginning of Phase One. Stay tuned for updates as we progress in building a world-class training hub. Fabulous!”

Meanwhile, Kotoko have initiated a massive clearout in their squad after announcing the departure of 18 players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

A statement from the club in June said it has parted ways with 11 players, including captain and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The others are Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze and Moise Pouaty.

A separate statement released also confirmed that the contracts of seven other players have been terminated.

The club listed the players as Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy and Shadrack Addo.