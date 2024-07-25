ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  ghpl

Otumfuo to fund transformation of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie into world-class training facility

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have announced that the club’s Adako Jachie training facility is set to get a major uplift.

Otumfuo to fund transformation of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie into world-class training facility
Otumfuo to fund transformation of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie into world-class training facility

In a short statement on social media, Kotoko said the training ground will be transformed into a world-class facility to befit the club’s status.

Recommended articles

The statement further disclosed that the owner and life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will fully finance the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are delighted to announce the commencement of the transformation of Adako Jachie into a state-of-the-art training facility,” the Porcupine Warriors announced.

“This ambitious project, fully funded by His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will be executed in multiple phases. Today marks the beginning of Phase One. Stay tuned for updates as we progress in building a world-class training hub. Fabulous!”

Meanwhile, Kotoko have initiated a massive clearout in their squad after announcing the departure of 18 players following the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

A statement from the club in June said it has parted ways with 11 players, including captain and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko
Kumasi Asante Kotoko Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The others are Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze and Moise Pouaty.

A separate statement released also confirmed that the contracts of seven other players have been terminated.

The club listed the players as Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy and Shadrack Addo.

The Porcupine Warriors endured an inconsistent campaign that saw them finish sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

GFA fines RTU GHc100,000, bans team officials over player impersonation scandal

GFA fines RTU GHc100,000, bans team officials over player impersonation scandal

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus parts ways with agent, aims for stronger season

West Ham's Mohammed Kudus parts ways with agent, aims for stronger season

Otumfuo to fund transformation of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie into world-class training facility

Otumfuo to fund transformation of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie into world-class training facility