Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

A statement from the club on Tuesday said it has parted ways with 11 players, including captain and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The others are Kalo Ouattara, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Isaac Oppong, Augustine Agyapong, Nicholas Mensah, John Tedeku, Sherif Mohammed, George Mfegue, Serge Eric Zeze and Moise Pouaty.

“Asante Kotoko has this afternoon parted ways mutually with the following players. The Club is grateful for their services and wish them the very best for the future,” Kotoko announced.

A separate statement released on Wednesday also confirmed that the contracts of seven other players have been terminated.

“The following players have agreed to the termination of their contracts by mutual consent. The Club wishes them the best for the future, and thank them for their service,” the club stated.

The club listed the players as Samuel Asamoah, Nanabayin Amoah, Isahaku Fiseini, Rocky Dwamena, Richmond Opoku, Julius Ofori Ziggy and Shadrack Addo.

Meanwhile, Kotoko expressed their gratitude to Danlad Ibrahim for his service to the club after spending eight years with the Porcupine Warriors.

“This is not a goodbye, Asante Kotoko will forever remain your home,” a post on X (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a video reel of the goalkeeper’s best performances, read.

“Thank you for these eight years of growth and for the success we achieved together. All the best for the future LAGATA as you leave us at the end of your contract, Download Ibrahim.”