‘Kotoko’s poor form is giving players sleepless nights’ – Danlad Ibrahim

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim says the players are as worried as the fans over the club’s poor run of form.

The Porcupine Warriors had a great start to the season and finished the first round as one of the contenders for the Ghana Premier League title.

However, they’ve been very disappointing in the second round and are currently winless in their last seven matches in all competitions, which has seen the club drop to 11th on the table.

This has led to criticism from fans, with some of the supporters storming the team’s training ground on Tuesday to demand better performances from the team.

The players and coaches of Kotoko later held a meeting with the owner and life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to discuss how to turn things around.

Danlad has since rendered an apology on behalf of the players to the fan base and said they did not deserve the poor results from the team. He further revealed that some of the players have been having sleepless nights and promised to work hard to turn things around.

Danlad Ibrahim
Danlad Ibrahim Pulse Ghana

“We would first like to apologise to our supporters because we know they don’t deserve this kind of result and the things that are happening in the team. However, we want to assure them that we will do whatever it takes to turn it around,” Danlad told the club’s media, as quoted by 3Sports.

“It’s very, very bad because a lot of us can’t even sleep and taking into context what we want to do for Asante Kotoko and our careers, this result doesn’t speak well of us the playing body.

“But we know it’s part of the job and the only thing we have to do is to change things around now, is to work hard and stay focused. Other than that, it could be worse.”

Kotoko will look to halt their poor run when they host Samartex in the league on Sunday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

