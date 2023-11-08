ADVERTISEMENT
‘It won’t work’ – Prosper Ogum calls out ‘player politicians’ at Kotoko

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum says some senior players in the team have turned into politicians and are using the media to force him to play them.

The 46-year-old delivered a no-holds-barred press conference on Wednesday, October 8, 2024, ahead of his side’s league game against FC Samartex.

Ogum has been ruthless with his team selection this season, having often left out some of the experienced players in the squad for younger players.

Explaining the rationale behind his team selection, the Porcupine Warriors boss said some of the senior players were not putting in enough effort in training.

He said others have also become politicians and are leaking information to their friends in the media in a bid to force him to play them.

"Most of the senior players are not putting in much effort at training, and that’s the reason I start the young guys who were originally not supposed to start," he said.

"Some have turned to politicians, and they always want to get playing time by going through their friends who are journalists. But that won’t work. If you are good, prove it at the training ground for everyone to see."

Ogum won the Ghana Premier League with Kotoko two seasons ago, but has struggled since returning to the club for the current campaign.

The Kumasi-based club currently occupies 14th position on the league table, while they’ve also failed to win any of their last four matches.

Kotoko’s poor run of form has seen Ogum come under intense pressure from the fans.

