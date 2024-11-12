ADVERTISEMENT
Stop coaching, go back to school and lecture —Sadick Adams fires Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Former Asante Kotoko striker Sadick Adams has publicly criticised the club’s head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, suggesting that he should leave coaching and return to academia.

Prosper Ogum
Prosper Ogum

Adams, a former Porcupine Warriors player, believes that Ogum’s background as an academic lecturer affects his ability to connect with players effectively, stating that professors often approach coaching like a classroom lecture.

Prosper Ogum has recently come under heavy scrutiny, with the team losing three consecutive Ghana Premier League matches despite starting the season strong. Frustrated by the recent downturn, Adams voiced his concerns on social media:

"I thought they said he is a good coach. Last season did not go well, and this season too? I can’t deal with doctors or professors who are coaches. Those coaches talk like they are teaching in school."

Adams argued that coaching professionals requires a different approach:

"Coaches who are lecturers should lecture in school and stop coaching. It is different lecturing in school and dealing with players. Lecturing players will not work because they are professionals."

Hearts of Oak draw vs Asante Kotoko
Hearts of Oak draw vs Asante Kotoko Pulse Ghana

Asante Kotoko is facing a tough period in Ogum’s second tenure, and they’ll need a positive outcome in their next match against Nations FC in match week 11.

A win is crucial not only to uplift the team’s morale but also to prepare for the highly anticipated Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, their arch-rivals who are currently tied with them on points in the league standings.

Victory in these games would be pivotal for Kotoko’s momentum and a step toward reclaiming dominance in the league.

