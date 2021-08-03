RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Godfred Yeboah: Ex-Black Stars and Kotoko defender dies at age 41

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The football fraternity in Ghana is currently in a state of mourning following the demise of former defender Godfred Yeboah.

The former Asante Kotoko left-back is reported to have passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the age of 41.

Yeboah, who was popularly known as TV3 in his playing days, died while on admission at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

He was reportedly battling an illness for about a month and was hoping to be recover after seeking medical care, but unfortunately passed on.

Tributes have poured in from far and near following the death of the former defender, who lined up for the Black Stars a few times in the early 2000s.

A statement from Kotoko said: “We're saddened to hear of the passing of Godfred Yeboah who represented us from 2001 to 2009.

“His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed. We send our condolences to his family, friends and everyone who cherished him.”

The PFAG also tweeted: “The @PFAGofficial mourns the death of ex- @AsanteKotoko_SC defender Godfred Yeboah who died after a short illness.

“Our thoughts are with the family & the entire Kotoko fraternity at large. We stand on behalf of all our professional footballers in wishing eternal rest for Yeboah.”

The late Yeboah played for Kotoko for nearly a decade and was one of the best left-backs in the Ghana Premier League in his prime.

We at Pulse Ghana send our condolences to Yeboah’s family, friends and everyone who associated with him.

