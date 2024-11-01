GPL players are paid better than sports journalists - GFA Exco member jabs Ghanaian media

Expressing his discomfort with how journalists focus on player salaries, Oduro suggested that journalists might not realise that GPL players are, in fact, better compensated than they are.

Speaking to Angel TV, he questioned the media's concerns, stating, “Sometimes I wonder when you sports journalists talk about the salaries of GPL players because most of them are paid better than you.”

Despite Oduro’s assertion, reports indicate that most Ghana Premier League players earn around GH₵300 per month, a wage so low that it has led some players to boycott league matches in protest.

This financial strain has also pushed many players to seek opportunities abroad, where they hope to earn more sustainable incomes, especially amid Ghana’s challenging economic conditions.

The media role

The role of sports journalists and media in advocating for fair player compensation is crucial. However, Oduro’s remarks suggest a divide, hinting that media calls for salary improvements might instead encourage players to remain silent about issues affecting their welfare.