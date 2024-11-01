ADVERTISEMENT
GPL players are paid better than sports journalists - GFA Exco member jabs Ghanaian media

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Nana Sarfo Oduro has stirred discussion with his recent claim that most players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) earn higher salaries than sports journalists in Ghana.

His comments come in response to ongoing calls for football administrators to address the low wages players receive, a topic frequently highlighted by the media.

Expressing his discomfort with how journalists focus on player salaries, Oduro suggested that journalists might not realise that GPL players are, in fact, better compensated than they are.

Speaking to Angel TV, he questioned the media's concerns, stating, “Sometimes I wonder when you sports journalists talk about the salaries of GPL players because most of them are paid better than you.”

Despite Oduro’s assertion, reports indicate that most Ghana Premier League players earn around GH₵300 per month, a wage so low that it has led some players to boycott league matches in protest.

This financial strain has also pushed many players to seek opportunities abroad, where they hope to earn more sustainable incomes, especially amid Ghana’s challenging economic conditions.

The role of sports journalists and media in advocating for fair player compensation is crucial. However, Oduro’s remarks suggest a divide, hinting that media calls for salary improvements might instead encourage players to remain silent about issues affecting their welfare.

Such a stance could undermine players’ morale, potentially affecting their performance, as motivation wanes in the absence of adequate pay.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

