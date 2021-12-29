Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the English club activated his £45 million release clause.
It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has defended teammate Thomas Partey, insisting he loves to play with the Ghanaian.
The 28-year-old has been blighted by niggling injuries since moving to the Emirates but has still shown signs of his brilliance.
Discussing his midfield partner, Xhaka said Partey’s price tag may have affected his performance a bit but he’s gradually picking up.
"He cost a lot of money and people today see only the price. But I think it is wrong because it’s not our fault if people pay 50, 60, 100 million,” the Swiss midfielder told The Athletic.
“If I can help him, I will. I told him he has to take the pressure from himself because he has the qualities to play in every team. He’s thinking he has to show to everyone why he cost 50 million euros. He is starting to understand that and is doing much better."
Xhaka added: “With Thomas, every time he was in good shape he was out with small injuries, and I hope he stays first of all healthy without injury.
“I love to play with him. He is a great midfielder and an amazing, amazing, amazing guy. He is a guy who wants to improve, is coming in asking you questions and is open to learn."
Partey and Xhaka have been Mikel Arteta’s preferred midfield pairing and the duo have been instrumental in helping Arsenal climb into the Premier League top four.
