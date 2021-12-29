It’s not Partey’s fault that he was bought for £45 million – Xhaka defends Ghana midfielder

The 28-year-old has been blighted by niggling injuries since moving to the Emirates but has still shown signs of his brilliance.

Discussing his midfield partner, Xhaka said Partey’s price tag may have affected his performance a bit but he’s gradually picking up.

"He cost a lot of money and people today see only the price. But I think it is wrong because it’s not our fault if people pay 50, 60, 100 million,” the Swiss midfielder told The Athletic.

“If I can help him, I will. I told him he has to take the pressure from himself because he has the qualities to play in every team. He’s thinking he has to show to everyone why he cost 50 million euros. He is starting to understand that and is doing much better."

Xhaka added: “With Thomas, every time he was in good shape he was out with small injuries, and I hope he stays first of all healthy without injury.

“I love to play with him. He is a great midfielder and an amazing, amazing, amazing guy. He is a guy who wants to improve, is coming in asking you questions and is open to learn."